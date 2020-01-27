Salida High School girls’ basketball team played a lot of good halves this season but hasn’t been able to put together a lot of complete games.
Friday’s game continued that pattern, as the Lady Spartans kept even with Manitou Springs, one of two unbeaten teams left in league play, after two quarters, 21-21. Manitou, however, won the third quarter, 17-4, and went on to win the game 51-34.
Saturday’s game was a different story.
The Lady Spartans started strong, finished strong and played well in the middle to beat James Irwin, 36-23.
“We played four quarters of basketball for the first time all year,” Salida head coach Heather Eagen said. “That was definitely a team win; everyone contributed.”
Salida won all four quarters against the Jaguars and, after giving up the first basket, led the entire way.
“It finally felt like all of the stuff we’ve been working on came together,” Eagen said.
Six Lady Spartans scored in the first half. Junior Jayda Winkler scored the team’s first points, sinking a field goal and two free throws to put Salida in front 4-2. Sophomore Emma Wilkins and junior Raley Patch then scored from the perimeter and SHS led 8-4 after the first.
James Irwin responded with a 3-pointer to start the second, but Wilkins and freshman Isabeau Kaess hit back-to-back 3s for Salida. Junior Rachel Pelino also scored with a hard drive to the hoop to lay one in, and Winkler assisted sophomore Ari Howell after chasing down a pass and finding her teammate open.
In the third, Patch hit a shot to put Salida up 20-10. Winkler then drew a charge and, after a bench warning, James Irwin got a technical foul. Howell made both from the charity stripe.
Later in the quarter, Pelino made a shot after about 10 passes, Patch hit back-to-back shots, senior Zakiah Berry made a free throw, and sophomore Toby Lawson assisted Winkler after Salida beat the press.
The Lady Spartans added more points in the fourth but also ate up a ton of clock with their passes. Their defense stayed strong to keep James Irwin from making a comeback.
SHS improved to 2-10 overall and 1-4 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League with the win. James Irwin slipped to 3-7, 1-1.
“I’m really excited for them and proud of them,” Eagen said. “They work really hard, and I’m glad it could pay off.”
Pelino and Patch both scored 8 points to lead Salida. Winkler added 6, Wilkins and Howell each scored 5, Kaess added 3 and Berry chipped in 1.
Pelino also led Salida with 10 points against Manitou Springs (10-2, 3-0) Friday in Manitou.
Salida’s junior varsity lost to Manitou, while James Irwin didn’t have any subvarsity teams.
This week, SHS will play at No. 1-ranked St. Mary’s (11-1, 4-0) Wednesday before returning home Thursday to host Ellicott (5-4, 2-2).
