Emily Bruner, 21 of Cañon City, was found dead in the Arkansas River Tuesday by Fremont County Sheriff deputies.
Deputies found her after being dispatched to mile marker 254 on U.S. 50, about 1 mile east of Texas Creek, when they received information that there was a possible body in the Arkansas River.
Bruner’s death is being investigated as a drowning at this time, a press release stated.
Fremont reported that the investigation is ongoing and further informration is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Howard Burton at 719-276-5557
