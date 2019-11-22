Monarch Mountain announced it will be open seven days a week starting Thanksgiving Day.
The ski and snowboard area has been open weekends only since Nov. 1.
Monarch is one of the few remaining Colorado ski areas that does not have any snow making operations, so it relies completely on all-natural snowfall, according to a press release.
The most recent storm cycle had produced 5 inches of new snow by Thursday morning with more forecast to come.
“Your snow dances are working. We’re excited to get into our normal rhythm and have our lifts running full time,” Monarch representative Allie Stevens said.
Monarch will continue its early opening operating hours and pricing this Saturday and Sunday. Adult lift tickets for this weekend will be $57. Lifts will then close Monday through Wednesday before opening full time on Thursday.
Beginning Thanksgiving Day, full-price lift tickets will be available at the ticket window and reservations will be open online with lift ticket discounts up to 40 percent off.
The grooming report is still subject to change pending the outcome of the current storm cycle.
For more information visit skimonarch.com or call 719-530-5000.
