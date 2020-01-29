by Paul Goetz
Mail Managing Editor
The end of the year and end of a decade came fast in December, as the Christmas holiday season that began with the Parade of Lights ended with New Year’s Eve fireworks at Monarch Mountain.
Ark-Valley Humane Society officially opened its expansion in Buena Vista in November and on Dec. 4 we published a story.
Amber van Leuken, AVHS executive director, said the last section of the expansion project to be completed will be office space for staff in the section that used to house the cat room.
Included in the new space are a new and larger reception area and two meet-and-greet rooms where dogs and potential adopters can spend some one-on-one time. The rooms also allow for confidential conversations about adopting and surrendering animals.
Starpoint celebrated its employees as retirees Yvonne Stenzel, Nov. 13, Bill Davis, Dec. 31, and Donna Miller, Dec. 31, all retired with combined service of 98 years.
“The significant accomplishments and dedication of these employees over the years has had a lasting impact on the programs and services Starpoint Chaffee County provides to the individuals, adults and children, we serve,” Ron Hinkle, foundation director, said.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center broke ground on expansion of the Buena Vista Health Center in December.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko thanked several people and entities that made the expansion project possible, including Mountain Heights Baptist Church, the hospital board of directors, HRRMC Foundation board members, Department of Local Affairs, HRRMC Foundation donors, the local press, Ron Christianson, YOW Architects and Collarelli Construction.
The nearly $6 million project will add about 10,000 square feet to the facility.
Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wards Post No. 3820 representatives Glenn Mallory and Jerry Cunningham presented Salida High School senior Sydney Johnson with a second-place award for her VFW Voice of Democracy essay.
Johnson received a $200 prize from the local VFW for her efforts. First-place winner was Cotopaxi senior Savannah Serfoss.
Serfoss received her award later in December when Glenn Mallory and Ralphy Eyler presented it to her in front of Veterans Rock in Cotopaxi.
She received a certificate of achievement and a $250 check for her winning essay.
Serfoss said the contest was “a great way to honor my country.”
Salidan and WWII veteran Charles “Chuck” Jay died Dec. 3, marking the loss of another local hero. The Mountain Mail reported a story about Jay’s life and his service as a gunner’s mate on the first ship to hit the beach for the invasion of Iwo Jima.
He and his shipmates watched with binoculars as five Marines and one sailor ascended Mount Suribachi, the highest point on the island, and raised the flag symbolizing they were taking control. That moment was recorded in history in the famous photograph taken by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, but Chuck Jay was there to see it in person.
After his service in the U.S. Navy he returned home to Salida. He already had a GED but he wanted to graduate from Salida High School, and he got his diploma.
State Reps. Jim Wilson (R-Salida) and Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango) received Legislative Excellence awards from the Colorado Association of School Boards at the association’s annual convention.
Both were proponents of HB-1262, providing state funding for full-day kindergarten for Colorado students.
Four Salida Middle School eighth-graders received certificates and checks for their entries in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriots Pen contest.
The young essayists won honors at the post level of competition.
Alison Bradford, Eli Smith, Stuart Young and Justin Grant were presented their prizes at the middle school by Glenn Mallory, Ralph Eyler and Tom Gordy of Angel of Mount Shavano VFW Post No. 3820.
Following a long-standing tradition for Angel of Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820, more than 25 years of bingo came to an end at the Salida Masonic Lodge.
The VFW bingo night was a staple in the lives of several people, a chance to get out, socialize with friends and maybe win something.
Glenn Mallory, adjutant and quartermaster of Post No 3820, said that under the Colorado secretary of state’s regulations, all workers in a charitable bingo game must be uncompensated volunteers.
As the members have aged, fewer young people have taken up the work, and Mallory said the older volunteers “just can’t do it anymore.”
“We ran out of manpower,” he said.
Senior Vice Cmdr. Ralph Eyler said the youngest volunteer for the weekly event was older than 70.
Patio Pancake Place received the first Salida Businesses That Care Award from the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG).
The award recognizes local businesses that go the extra mile to be sustainable and leave the planet better off.
The Salida Community Center hosted the Community Christmas Dinner for the fifth year, serving 600-700 people, organizer Elaine Allemang estimated.
Cooks Jeff Yoast and Ira Curry were busy for a week prior to the meal and manned the kitchen supplying food to servers throughout the meal.
“When I go out there and see a single mom with tears in her eyes who says thank you so much, or an elderly person, it’s worth it,” Yoast said. “It fills my heart with joy and happiness.”
