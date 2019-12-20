Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor the memory of South Metro Fire Assistant Chief Troy Jackson.
Jackson died Dec. 16 after a battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare job-related cancer, a press release stated.
He was hired as a firefighter in 1990 and received several promotions over the years. He was promoted to assistant chief of operations in 2016. Jackson stepped down in August due to health reasons.
Jackson is survived by his wife, Lori; daughter, Carley; son, Covey; and daughter-in-law, Courtney.
