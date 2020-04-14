The FIBArk board of directors announced Monday the 2020 FIBArk Whitewater Festival set for mid-June is canceled.
FIBArk President Patrick Payne said he was disheartened by the announcement, but he understood why it had to happen.
“I’m disappointed, but I understand it had to be done,” Payne said. “Overall, we wanted to have everyone’s best interest in mind when making this decision.”
The decision to cancel the event was made Wednesday. Payne said, as far as he knows, this was the first time the festival has had to be canceled altogether since its creation in 1949.
Gov. Jared Polis’ extension of the stay-at-home order until April 30 was among the deciding factors, but much of it depended on the overall uneasiness of Salida.
“The timeline of how long the pandemic will last remains very uncertain, requiring social distancing and placing extra burdens on our health care system,” a FIBArk press release stated. “We’re hopeful that conditions will have improved by June, but with so much uncertainty as to the timeline of this global health crisis, we’re relying on the guidance of health care professionals, community leaders and our best judgment to cancel this June festival.”
A few aspects of FIBArk had already been organized, but Payne said the decision came just in time, because it was right before several other areas were about to be solidified.
Payne said cancellation will definitely affect local businesses this summer, but the coronavirus has already had an enormous effect on them.
He said the board’s approach to next year’s festival has yet to be determined, but they hope to develop it into something bigger and better to make up for what the community will have had to overcome.
They also hope to put on some kind of similar, but smaller event in August. Details have yet to be determined.
“We’ll look to the future and set our sights on when we can again safely celebrate boating on the Upper Arkansas together,” the release stated. “What a celebration it will be!”
