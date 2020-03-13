The Center for Disease Control, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Chaffee County Health recommend social distancing to decrease the spread of COVID-19, resulting in several events being cancelled.
The following events are either cancelled or suspended:
• The Salida High School production, “Clue: On Stage,” originally appearing this weekend, has been postponed. They hope to rescheduled to April 4-5.
• The film “Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience,” scheduled for March 18 at the SHS auditorium, has been cancelled.
• The 15th annual Run Through Time, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. Kristy Falcon, race director, said they hope to reschedule sometime in early October.
• Chaffee County United soccer has cancelled their silent disco fundraiser that was planned for Saturday at A Church.
• A Church is postponing all public events at their location until March 30.
• The Mountain Momma Summit, scheduled April 4, has been suspended, with hopes to reschedule this fall. Contact Emily Anderson at eanderson@chaffeecounty.org for refunds or more information.
• Shawn Waggoner and the Tumblyweeds, scheduled to play Saturday, will be rescheduled to August 29 at the SteamPlant. Current tickets will transfer. Contact the SteamPlant at info@salidasteamplant.com for more information or refunds if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.