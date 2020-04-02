Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it is working to keep state parks open so the public can enjoy health benefits associated with being outside while maintaining social distancing.
“Our goal at Colorado Parks and Wildlife is to minimize the effects of COVID-19 on people’s recreation experiences in Colorado, especially now when they need them the most,” State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs said in a press release.
Research shows spending time in nature has physical and mental health benefits, Jacobs said.
The outdoors helps you get exercise. Physical activity is one of the best things people can do to improve their health. Daily exercise decreases the risk of chronic diseases.
Sunshine gives your body vitamins. Natural sunlight exposes your body to vitamin D, which is essential for a well-functioning immune system.
Being in nature reduces anxiety. The outbreak of COVID-19 is stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about illnesses can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Walking outside improves your mental health and reduces stress.
The outdoors provides aromatherapy that boosts your immune system. Scientists found that breathing in phytoncide, airborne chemicals produced by plants, increases our levels of white blood cells and helps fight off infections and diseases.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff remain dedicated to our mission to provide a quality state park system and enjoyable outdoor recreation opportunities for our communities, even during this time of uncertainty,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow.
Park visitors are encouraged to enjoy parks responsibly during the COVID-19 outbreak. CPW officials recommend the following when visiting a Colorado state park and complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines:
If you are sick, stay home. Follow CDC guidelines and avoid spreading the virus to others.
Keep a social distance from others. Coloradans have access to 41 state parks that offer a variety of outdoor activities. CPW recommends activities done alone or with people that live in your home, such as walking, hiking, biking and fishing. These activities can be enjoyed while keeping a distance from others. CDC recommends 6 feet distance from others.
Avoid high-risk or remote activities. Accidents stemming from high-risk types of activities may require extensive resources. Colorado Search and Rescue teams are prepared and ready to respond but could become overloaded if the number of calls increases and number of available responders decreases. Being responsible outdoors can also help prevent additional burdens on first responders and health care workers.
Announce your presence to others. Help maintain the recommended 6 feet of social distance. Signal your presence with your voice or a bell when passing others.
Stay regional. Front Range residents should avoid traveling to the high country or small mountain communities that are closed to visitors.
Avoid times and places of high use. To avoid creating large crowds and groups at popular trails or outdoor areas, spread out to less popular spots and avoid times of highest use if possible. If an outdoor area is more crowded than anticipated, do not hesitate to adjust plans. Use COTREX to discover and explore other local trails in your area to help disperse traffic.
Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and cover coughs with your elbow.
Be kind, say hi. The risk of COVID-19 is not at all connected with race, ethnicity or nationality. Blaming others will not help fight the illness. Do your part to be kind, say hi or wave hello, respect your fellow humans when you are out on the trail in these challenging times. Share smiles.
