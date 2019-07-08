While camping out June 29 in the Lincoln Creek campground off Independence Pass, Austin and Tiffany Lundberg’s dog went missing. Now they’re offering a $500 reward if anyone can help them find her.
The dog, Ripley, is 1½ years old. She’s a Bernese mountain dog and is “really friendly,” Austin said.
“She’s probably still out in the woods,” he said. “Dogs go into survival mode.”
Austin said he extended his camping trip from Colorado Springs a few days so he could keep looking for her in the forest. After hiking about 50 miles in the area looking for her, he said he had no luck and finally returned home.
Some people have said they might have seen Ripley, Austin said. It’s possible a male hitchhiker with strawberry blonde hair and a beard who was heading east on Independence Pass toward Leadville or Buena Vista had the dog, he said.
People with any leads or sightings are encouraged to call or text Austin at 937-371-9297 or Tiffany at 937-559-3259.
People can also email Austin at Austin.Lundeberg87@gmail.com.
