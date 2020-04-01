Ark Valley Helping Hands continues to assist local seniors by offering grocery and medication pickup and delivery.
The service is available to all seniors in the Chaffee County area, and they do not have to be AVHH members to participate.
The organization is also doing care calls by phone at least twice a week.
Those who would benefit from care calls will be matched with a volunteer.
AVHH has enough volunteers for the present need.
For more information or to get assistance, call Sara Ward at 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
