UPDATE:
Amber van Leuken reports that enough drivers have been found to transport cats to the Buena Vista Shelter.
Ark-Valley Humane Society asked for volunteers to transport cats from Salida to the Buena Vista Shelter.
As of right now we have staff taking cats for evacuees from the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Call the shelter at 719-395-2737 if you are able and willing to help.
Temporary emergency boarding for dogs, cats and small animals will be provided by AVHS as needed at the BV shelter, 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista.
AVHS Shelter Phone Number: 719-395-2737.
For more information about the fire and evacuation zone visit: Chaffee County sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Chaffee County Sheriff non-emergency number is 719-539-2596.
visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/.
The fire info line is 719-626-1095.
