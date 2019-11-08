Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said he would not make any statements when he was asked Thursday about the death of Deputy Roy Williams.
Spezze said the department’s policy was not to comment on suicides.
“Roy was a very private man, and I have a duty to his family,” Spezze said. “There are always going to be rumors. I just want to respect people.”
He confirmed that no crime was committed and said Williams’ death had no connection with the death Tuesday of Deputy District Attorney Rex Kindall.
“They are open, ongoing investigations,” Spezze said.
An escort of sheriff’s vehicles for both men left Salida Thursday heading east on U.S. 50.
Williams, originally from Pittsfield, Maine, joined the sheriff’s office in spring 2018.
He had studied outdoor resources and leadership at Western Colorado University in Gunnison before going through police academy training in Glenwood Springs.
