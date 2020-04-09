Salida Schools announced new graduation dates and reported connecting with 99 percent of students in its first week of distance learning.
Salida High School principal Tami Thompson sent a letter out to seniors and their families Friday regarding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.
She said it has become clear the planned graduation date of May 23 is no longer an option.
A tentative date of July 18, has been set for the ceremony to celebrate the lifetime milestone.
“We hope this date will allow some of the current health threats to resolve themselves and permit us to hold a ceremony.
“With that said, your health and that of your loved ones has to be our first priority.
“We will continue to monitor the social distancing recommendations from public health and the state leadership and make adjustments to these plans as necessary,” Thompson said.
All SHS students who have met district graduation requirements will receive a diploma and other graduation honors regardless of a graduation ceremony date.
“We appreciate your flexibility and understanding during this challenge,” Thompson said. “Until we get the chance to congratulate you in person, please know that we are here to help you finish up your education and move onto your next big adventure.”
Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn informed families Friday district staff was able to connect with 99 percent of students and the new platforms for distance learning were up and running.
District staff is working on connecting with the remaining students. Blackburn said there were only about 30 students who were not contacted last week.
Last week the district was able to get computers to families that needed them as well as learning packets to younger children in kindergarten and first grade.
Blackburn said this week’s goal is to improve feedback with families, problem solving and begin offering more targeted support to students such as one-to-one tutoring.
Blackburn said Salida School is complying with Gov. Jared Polis’ April 1, announcement that Colorado schools were to remain closed for in-person instruction until at least April 30, and that distance learning will continue through April for all students.
Although Blackburn said he did not have any information about the status of advanced placement testing for high school students, he said the state government is looking at doing a statewide SAT for this year’s juniors in the fall so scores are available for college and scholarship applications
He said the Salida School District does not expect to return to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. They will follow the governor’s lead in making that decision.
However, he said, Salida will “hold out hope that we may get to see the students one more time before summer break.”
Those with concerns or question about academic credits for graduation can contact SHS counselor Rob Tressler at 719-530-5407 or email rtressler@salidaschools.org.
