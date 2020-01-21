Treacherous conditions and two multi-car crashes Friday afternoon closed U.S. 285 Poncha Pass from mile marker 105 to mile marker 130.
Sgt. Blake White, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said two multi-vehicle crashes occurred along the highway: a 10- to 12-car crash at mile marker 112 and a separate three-car crash at mile marker 111. He said CSP got the call at 1:58 p.m.
White said the crashes resulted in property damage, and as of 4 p.m. Friday no injuries had been reported.
Lisa Schwantes with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway was closed for two reasons. First, “blizzard-like” conditions were “treacherous” with low visibility. The second reason was because of a multi-vehicle crash.
The highway reopened later on Friday evening.
Also on Friday a different stretch of highway had to be closed. CDOT and CSP closed U.S. 285 in Park County due to heavy winds and blowing snow between mileposts 183 and 208, according to a press release. That section was reopened by Sunday.
Schwantes encouraged motorists to visit COTrip.org or follow CDOT on social media for updates on road conditions and closures.
