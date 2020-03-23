Chaffee County Public Health announced Saturday that three positive cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in the county.
The three cases were listed as a 46-year-old man who had traveled out of state, a 69-year-old man under investigation and an 84-year-old man- under investigation.
One of those testing positive is a long-term resident of Columbine Manor Care Center, Chaffee County Public Health announced in a press release Sunday.
The department stated that Columbine Manor has begun notifying families, residents and associates.
Columbine stated:
- The patient is a long-term care patient at our facility.
- On March 17, the patient was transferred to a local hospital to receive care for a medical issue unrelated to symptoms or signs of COVID-19. While there, the hospital staff made the decision to test for COVID-19.
- The hospital discharged the resident back to our care on March 17.
- At 8 a.m. March 20 we received notification from Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center that the test was positive for COVID-19.
- We immediately isolated any patient who had known contact with the patient.
- As of Friday, March 20, we have no staff who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
- Seven residents have been tested for COVID-19. Three of those tests came back negative, three are awaiting results and the one was confirmed positive.
Prior to this incident and continuing now, Columbine stated it has been following all Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19.
“Associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment, which is recurring education they normally receive, beginning with their orientation at our facility. Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building. If they have a fever over 100.4, we send them home and ask they contact their personal physician,” Columbine officials said in their statement.
Those guidelines also place restrictions on visitors, family members and vendors. Columbine has posted signage on the doors with information on COVID-19 and has placed an infection prevention station at the entrance with personal protection supplies.
Chaffee County Public Health’s recent public health order on social distancing and closures, along with state and national orders and declarations, must be followed to slow down transmission of COVID-19, Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said. “We are counting on our community to take these orders seriously. Together, with patience and understanding, we have the opportunity to save lives,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.