Shawn Skinner, son of Marian Skinner, Salida, is trying to put together a collection of photos of paintings Marian did when she had her studio, The Mind’s Eye, in Salida in the late 1970s until about 2006.
“I want to compile a collection of photos of as much of my mother’s work as possible,” Shawn said. “She painted mostly in oils but did some sketches and some watercolors as well as teaching art.”
She is now a resident of Columbine Manor Care Center.
Anyone who can provide a photo(s) of any of her work can contact Shawn Skinner at shawnpat2@san.rr.com. He said contributions will be very much appreciated.
The Mind’s Eye was one of Salida’s first art studios.
