Junior and senior high school students in Chaffee and Fremont counties may submit entries until March 1 for the 2020 Kent Haruf Memorial Writing Scholarship.
The scholarship recognizes excellence in fiction and creative nonfiction writing, according to a press release.
Writers may apply in one of four areas: Short Story, Novel Excerpt/Novella, Creative Nonfiction and Playwriting.
Students must be previously unpublished writers to participate.
Sponsored by Cathy Haruf and the Salida Council for the Arts, the scholarship honors the memory of Kent Haruf, a Salida resident and best-selling author of “The Tie That Binds,” “Where You Once Belonged,” “Plainsong,” “Eventide,” “Benediction” and “Our Souls at Night,” which was produced as a movie.
The shortlist of finalists will be announced March 20. Finalists and parents will be honored at an awards banquet on May 24.
The winners will receive a cash prize presented by Cathy Haruf, the late author’s wife. The finalists will also participate in a writing workshop prior to the banquet, taught by a professional author.
For complete information, submission guidelines and entry forms, applicants should visit honorkentharuf.org/memorialscholarship. Applications and writing samples must be submitted through the website.
For inquiries or additional information, contact Cathy Haruf at 719-221-0691 or ckharuf@charter.net.
