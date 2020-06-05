Independence Pass, between Lake and Pitkin counties on Colo. 82, is open for the season.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported in a press release that approximately 65 vehicles were lined up at the Pitkin County gate Monday when crews opened the gates on Colo. 82.
Motorists, cyclists and other travelers will benefit from a smooth new driving surface, CDOT officials said. CDOT crews paved two sections of the roadway west of the pass, where Colo. 82 narrows to a single lane. The work was completed in late May, after the road was cleared of snow.
Due to tight curves, steep inclines and narrow lanes on some sections of the pass, commercial and recreational vehicles 35 feet or longer are prohibited. That includes vehicles and trailers with a combined length of more than 35 feet. These pass restrictions lie between mile point 47.2 (Aspen side) and mile point 84.2 (Leadville/Twin Lakes side, about one mile west of the junction with U.S. 24).
CDOT reminds motorists and cyclists to always check conditions prior to traveling mountain passes, as spring snowstorms can prompt closures or slow traffic.
