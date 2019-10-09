As of 2 p.m. today increased fire behavior can be seen up-slope and up-canyon in Division W, west of Howard, U.S. Forest Service reports.
There is currently minimal threat, however heavy smoke may be visible from Howard and U.S. 50.
Ground crews are actively and successfully conducting hand-firing operations in Division Alpha on the west side of the fire in order to remove fuel and bri9ng the fire down to control lines in a planned way.
Conditions are good for these operations.
Smoke will likely become more and more visible today and drift into Salida and areas on the north and northeast.
Howard residents will also continue seeing smoke from the fire activity on the east side.
Again, there is currently no threat on the east side. The fire is naturally burning on slopes near the main body of the fire.
