In the last week, daily death rates in Colorado among those diagnosed with COVID-19 have lowered to between one and five deaths per day.
The highest daily death rates were in April, with a peak of 39 deaths recorded April 13.
For the first time since March 20, only one death of a patient with COVID-19 was reported in the state June 4.
Monday and Tuesday’s daily death rate also was one case each.
As of Tuesday a total of 1,573 deaths have occurred among those who were positive or probable for the virus, 1,328 of which were directly caused by the disease.
Of the 227,761 people tested for the virus, 28,499 cases have been diagnosed.
The state has experienced 306 outbreaks at residential and commercial facilities and other venues.
Chaffee County’s numbers remain stable at 76 positive or probable cases and 19 deaths, 14 of which were directly attributable to the virus.
