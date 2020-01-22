Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported a child died Wednesday after being struck by an automobile in the 1000 block of Natalie Street in Cañon City.
The driver of the vehicle picked up the child and sought assistance by driving to Cañon City Fire Station No. 1 at 15th Street and Harding Avenue, where deputies responded at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The child was transported from the station to St. Thomas Moore Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
No further information is available at this time.
