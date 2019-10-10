The El Pomar Foundation, one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado, has donated $5,000 to the Red Cross for efforts involving the Decker Fire.
The El Pomar Trustees provided the money to the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado to support the immediate needs of those affected by the fire.
The Red Cross operated an evacuation center from the Scout Hut in Riverside Park, providing meals, information and donated items.
“El Pomar’s trustees and staff are appreciative of Red Cross’ efforts to support those who have been displaced by the Decker Fire,” said El Pomar CEO Kyle Hybl.
