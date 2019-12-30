Cold weather from this past weekend will be staying in the Salida area through at least next weekend, Makoto Moore with the National Weather Service office in Pueblo said Sunday.
“It looks like Salida will be staying in that 30- to 35-degree range this week,” Moore said. “It will be at or below freezing until at least Wednesday, but then cooling down again as another front moves through.”
Moore said the lowest recorded temperature in the area during the weekend was about minus 1 degree overnight, although it probably reached minus 10 or more at higher elevations, not counting wind chill.
The weekend’s storm brought in about 5 inches of snow, Moore said, as reported by a National Weather Service spotter in Maysville, before moving out of the area Sunday.
Another front coming in Wednesday will bring more snow, but it will be isolated showers locally with no significant accumulation, Moore said.
Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol said he did not have any numbers concerning weather-related wrecks in Chaffee County this past weekend, but reports were higher during inclement weather.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Department of Transportation did not list any roads closed.
U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass was listed as icy with packed snow, as was U.S. 285 over Poncha Pass.
U.S. 285 over Trout Creek Pass was listed as snowpacked with icy spots all the way through Park County. Kenosha Pass on U.S. 285 had high winds restrictions, and CDOT said high-profile vehicles could be stopped because the pass was experiencing high winds, blowing and drifting snow, with snow-packed and icy spots.
A rockslide occurred Sunday afternoon on U.S. 50. See page 1 for story.
Consult cotrip.org for the latest information on highway conditions.
