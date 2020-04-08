The Center for Independence continues to provide cost-free services to individuals with disabilities as an essential business during the current stay at home period.
People in need can file disability applications online or by phone.
If people need help filing for food assistance, or would like to discover if there are other benefits you may be eligible for call Tobie Thurman at 719-207-4573 for a confidential conversation 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
CFI helps clients apply for federal or state benefit programs such as food stamps, Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance, Old Age Pension and Aid to the Needy Disabled.
CFI also assists patrons with disabilities with benefit advocacy, peer mentoring, service networking and life skills education.
