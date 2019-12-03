The Internal Revenue Service has sent out a warning urging taxpayers to be aware of a scam being used to trick people out of their personal information.
The IRS stated in a press release that taxpayers are being asked to pay fake tax bills through the purchase of gift cards.
In the scam, someone posing as an IRS agent calls the taxpayer, informing them their identification has been stolen and used to open fake bank accounts.
The caller then tells the taxpayer to purchase gift cards from various stores, later contacting them for the gift cards’ access numbers.
The IRS stated that:
- The agency does not call to demand immediate payment using specific payment methods, such as gift cards, prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.
- The IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes.
- It will not demand payment without the opportunity to question or appeal the amount owed.
- The IRS will not threaten to contact local police, immigration officers or any other law enforcement to have a taxpayer arrested for not paying. Nor will it threaten to revoke a driver’s license, business license or immigration status.
The IRS suggests that if you have been contacted by someone and believe it is a scam, contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800-366-4484 or through treasury.gov/tigta/contact_report_scam.shtml.
