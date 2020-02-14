Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset Monday to honor West Metro firefighter and paramedic Dan Moran.
Moran, 50, died Feb. 7 after a battle with cancer. His death is considered a line-of-duty death because the illness was job-related, according to a press release.
Moran’s service will take place Monday.
