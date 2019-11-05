With minimal fire activity observed since snowstorms blanketed the area, the Type 3 Management Team transitioned control of the Decker Fire to a local unit on Saturday.
Local U.S. Forest Service crews will continuously monitor visible smoke and take action if necessary. Conditions allowing, crews may work to complete suppression repair tasks in the areas that will be accessible. Crews will also continue to patrol and ensure no threats to the containment lines remain, fire managers said.
With the fire listed as 62 percent contained and 38 percent confined by natural barriers, only 13 personnel are still assigned to the fire.
As the weather has warmed in recent days, dry fuels that retained heat have created some visible smoke. With the precipitation received, however, fuel moisture will steadily increase as the snow melts, which will eventually be enough moisture to cool the larger pockets of heavy fuels. No fire spread is expected to occur, due to the continued cold weather.
Road closures have also been reduced, but some closures are still in effect in the San Isabel and Rio Grande national forests.
The fire, which began by a lightning strike on Sept. 8, burned 8,959 acres.
