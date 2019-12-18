Our Chaffee County winter is shaping up great, with Monarch having some of the most snow in the state.
With that in mind we at Chaffee County Search and Rescue South would like to remind our locals and tourists alike to be safe and prepared for the winter months to come.
Whether you are snowshoeing, backcountry skiing or snowmobiling, winter backcountry outings have very different challenges than summer outings as it relates to safety.
Winter brings severe weather and short days, which means having extra gear and additional skills and a good plan before you leave home.
Small incidents, whether it is breaking equipment, taking the wrong route or an injury, all become serious matters very quickly in the winter backcountry.
Preplanning: Check the weather forecast – many incidents we see start with fast-moving severe weather changes. We are very fortunate here in Colorado to have easy online access to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). All you have to do for our area is visit avalanche.state.co.us/forecasts/backcountry-avalanche/sawatch/.
The site is very user friendly and should be one of your first preplanning tools.
It is critical to be aware of avalanche areas and how to recognize them. Even if you are leisurely snowshoeing in a valley floor, you may find yourself up against steep slopes that could slide.
If you are going to be in areas with slopes of 25 degrees or more, you should have the proper avalanche tools and training to use them. This includes shovel, probe and an avalanche beacon. You should do a beacon test before each outing, and everyone in the group should be trained on how to use them.
This may sound incredibly obvious, but most importantly, stay dry. When going uphill and sweating, take some layers off; sometimes taking off a hat can make a big difference, but do your best not to get wet.
The biggest mistake we see is when an incident takes place – a lost or broken ski, a stuck snowmobile or an injury. People start taking off gloves and hats and dropping them in the snow, letting them get wet or even lost in the powder.
When off your skis or snowmobiles, don’t let snow get down in your boots and get your feet wet. Once your clothes become wet, your risk of frostbite or frozen extremities or hypothermia becomes a real concern.
Even if you plan to only be out just a few hours, you should be prepared to stay out at least 24 hours in case of emergency. This means in addition to the 10 essentials you have extra socks, base layer and gloves or extra liners.
First you need the right clothing: Proper layering is the key to both warmth and, most important, staying dry. Always start with a good base layer of some sort of synthetic fabric, the weight depending on the temperatures you are expecting. This needs to be a product that wicks moisture away from your skin to outer layers so it can evaporate.
Next is an insulating layer designed to help you retain body heat. The outer layer is a waterproof/windproof breathable layer such as Gore-Tex. Managing these layers during high exertion or when on rest stops is very important in staying dry.
A quick reminder of what we call the 10 essentials:
Navigation (map, compass, GPS, cellphone with topo apps).
Sun protection (sunglasses and sunscreen).
Insulation (extra clothing). Stay dry!
Illumination (headlamp/flashlight).
First aid kit and a repair kit. You must be able to have the tools and necessary items to repair skis, bindings, etc.
Fire (waterproof matches/lighter/fire starter).
Whistle and signal mirror.
Nutrition (extra food).
Hydration (plenty of water).
Emergency shelter tent/bivy/garbage bag.
Please be safe and remember to purchase your CORSAR card:
Chaffee County Search and Rescue South is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization of approximately 45 members serving the southern portion of Chaffee County. Members come from all walks of life with one thing in common, a desire to help others who are lost or hurt in the backcountry.
Chaffee County residents and visitors are well served by our dedicated volunteers, but mission costs are often in the thousands of dollars. By purchasing a CORSAR card, you are contributing to the Search and Rescue Fund, which will reimburse our teams for costs incurred in your search and rescue.
If you purchase a hunting/fishing license, boat, snowmobile or ATV registration, you are also contributing to the fund.
The CORSAR card is available for $3 for a one-year and $12 for a five-year card and can be purchased at more than 300 retailers in the state. You may also purchase a card on-line at dola.colorado.gov/sar/orderInstructions.jsf.
For more information on Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, visit chaffeesarsouth.org.
Don Dubin is vice president of Chaffee County Search and Rescue South and is a certified wilderness first responder, technical rope rescue technician and advanced swiftwater rescue technician as well as Level 1 avalanche.
