by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Salida’s own Harper Powell will return to town to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Powell will be the opening act for Martha Scanlon with Jon Neufield.
“Opening for Martha, I couldn’t be more excited,” Powell said. “I grew up listening to and playing her music and recorded one of her songs on a CD. When I perform her songs ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Little Bird of Heaven,’ they always get great responses from the audience.
“I got to meet Martha for the first time last March when she performed in Boulder. It is such an honor to be opening for her right here in my hometown.”
Powell, 20, is a junior at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Powell said she’ll play about a 35-minute set, letting people hear some new material that she’s developed over the last few months on the banjo and mandolin.
“It is wonderful as always to be playing in Salida,” she said. “The SteamPlant is always home to me. The town is always home to me.”
Scanlon and Neufeld met playing together at Portland’s Indie-Roots festival Pickathon in 2010, shortly before recording “Tongue River Stories,” a stark album of field recordings captured on film at the 120-year-old family ranch where Scanlon was living and working in a remote corner of southeast Montana.
“I wanted to record songs in the places where they were written; there is such a beautiful intimacy with the landscape in ranch work and in the place itself, stories inside of stories inside of stories,” Scanlon said.
According to the event’s web page, “anyone familiar with Scanlan and Neufeld’s unique alchemy on stage will not be surprised by the sense of being taken into the moment – their shows are in and of themselves a journey of improvisation; the way Jon Neufeld’s brilliant innovative guitar playing weaves effortlessly around Martha’s timeless songwriting is simply magical.”
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $17 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/martha-scanlan-with-jon-neufeld-and-harper-powell-opening-tickets-69245036769.
