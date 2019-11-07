Today
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Trident Theatre Company of Buena Vista High School performs “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo-Futurist Plays in 60 Minutes” at The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St. Tickets cost $9 plus the roll of dice at the door, for a total of $10-15.
8 p.m. – New York band TAUK plays an all-instrumental blend of progressive rock, hip-hop and jazz at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Cover charge is $15.
Poncha Springs
5:30-9 p.m. – 10th annual Central Colorado Conservancy fundraising event at Chaffee County Fairgrounds features Central Colorado Conservationist of the Year award, guest speaker former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter, silent auction, live art auction, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets cost $50 for conservancy members, $60 for nonmembers and are available at 719-539-7700, 128 E. First St. or centralcoloradoconservancy.org/annual-event-tickets/.
Salida
6-9 p.m. – Teen Night at Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., offers arcade and video games for high school ages or older.
6-8 p.m. – Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, hosts Paint and Sip, with Rebecca Hauser presenting a night of painting and craft beers. Cost is $25, including all supplies. RSVP to Soulcraft or Hauser at 719-539-5428 or 845-239-1046.
7 p.m. – “The Collective,” a feature ski film, is shown at A Church, 419 D St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7. BYOB.
7-9 p.m. – Rocky Mountain PBS and the Colorado Office of Film Television & Media present the next installment of the “Colorado Experience” Road Show, “Monarch Mountain,” followed by discussion with the episode’s creators and stars, at Salida SteamPlant 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
9 p.m. – Karaoke at Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
9 p.m. – DJDJ and Ladies’ Night at Victoria Tavern, 143 N. F St. DJDJ spins all genres.
Friday
Buena Vista
7 p.m. – Trident Theatre Company of Buena Vista High School performs “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo-Futurist Plays in 60 Minutes” at The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St. Tickets cost $9 plus the roll of dice at the door, for a total of $10-15.
7-9:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Community Dance in the Aspen Room at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. No experience or partner needed. Cost is $4 ($2/students). Carole or Randy at 719-395-6704.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120, presents the music of John Drew Petersen.
Salida
10 a.m.-noon – Salida Circus Prop-making workshop at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Seventh annual Veterans Luncheon at High Country Bank, 7360 W. U.S. 50. 719-539-2516.
5-7 p.m. – Free artist reception for Lindsay Sutton for her show “Drunkard’s Dream” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Complimentary beverages and snacks will be served.
5-7 p.m. – Quarter Mile Mule plays Americana originals and covers at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50. Admission is free.
6-7:30 p.m. – Women’s Singing Circle at Yoga Tonic, 132 E. First St. No experience necessary. $5-10 suggested donation.
Saturday
Buena Vista
8 a.m.-2 p.m. – Gingerbread House Bazaar at Faith Lutheran Church, 15440 CR 306, features seasonal and craft items, quilt items, preserves and more. Coffee and homemade cinnamon rolls. Lunch for sale from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Credit cards accepted.
9-10 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners, starts at northeast corner of East Main and Railroad streets.
9 a.m.-noon – Chaffee County Writers Exchange creative writing session at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, 29780 U.S. N. Take a snack to share, your own drink, paper and a writing instrument. RSVP: info@CCWritersExchange.org. CCWritersExchange.org/.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Fall Festival at St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall, 118 South Gunnison Ave., features cash and quilt raffles, silent auction, crafts, baked goods and more. Chili/chicken noodle soup meal.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Fall Wedding Show, hosted by Heart of the Rockies Wedding Association at The Barn at Sunset Ranch, 27650 CR 337, features a variety of wedding vendors and prize drawings. Free admission for couples, but tickets must be reserved at heartoftherockieswedding.com.
1-3 p.m. – Banana Belt Stamp Club at Buena Vista Library. All levels welcome. 303-915-9572, bananabeltstampclub@live.com.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Trident Theatre Company of Buena Vista High School performs “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo-Futurist Plays in 60 Minutes” at The Loft Orpheum Theater, 413 E. Main St. Tickets cost $9 plus the roll of dice at the door, for a total of $10-15.
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association middle school performers present the musical “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-18; children 3 or younger get in free.
6 p.m. – “Return to Send’er” ski movie in the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Admission is $5; kids younger than 6 are admitted free. Proceeds benefit the BV Adaptive Ski program.
9 p.m. – Envy Alo performs “boogaloo fusion” at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Musician TJ Hittle performs at Vino Salida Wine Cellars, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
9 a.m. – Community dog walk, an hour-long walk for dogs and their owners around Salida, starts at the F Street bridge.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at Salida Community Center, 305 F St. 539-7877, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com.
2-6 p.m. – Party to honor Mike Bowers for his service to the community at Granzella Hall, 450 Palmer St. Cake and refreshments will be served. 719-207-0183 or 719-530-1580 for more information. .
7:30 p.m. – Alpine Orchestra fall concert, “Giants,” features music by Antonin Dvorak, Hector Berlioz, Sir Malcolm Arnold and others at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Sunday
Buena Vista
3 p.m. – Alpine Orchestra fall concert, “Giants,” features music by Antonin Dvorak, Hector Berlioz, Sir Malcolm Arnold and others at Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
6 p.m. – High Country Fine Arts Association middle school performers present the musical “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 518 S. San Juan Ave. Tickets at the door cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-18; children 3 or younger get in free.
Salida
2:30-4:30 p.m. – Art on Film presents “Jay Myself,” a documentary about photographer and artist Jay Maisel, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Cost is $8.
8 p.m. – 244th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St. All Marines and FMF corpsmen invited. Non-Elks will be guest of Elks for the evening. 719-207-4399.
Monday
Cotopaxi
11 a.m. – Cotopaxi Veterans’ Rock sculpture dedication at Cotopaxi High School, 345 CR 12, features flag raising by American Legion and speech by retired USAF Chief Master Sgt. Eric S. Hodsoll.
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
5:30 p.m. – Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., hosts the 100th anniversary Veterans Day Supper, which includes dinner, a drawing and discussion. Free for all veterans. Enter through the E Street entrance.
Tuesday
Buena Vista
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Buena Vista Celtic and Old-Time Music Jam at Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Take an instrument and a tune to share. All abilities are welcome. Free, but donations accepted. 395-6704.
Howard
Noon – Pleasant Valley Club Thanksgiving Celebration Dinner at Howard Hall Community Center. Take a side dish to share and a $5 suggested donation for guests. 719-942-3355 for more information.
Salida
11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Salida Community Blood Drive at Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St. To schedule an appointment, call 800-365-0006, extension 2, or sign up online at vitalant.org and enter site code 0328. Walk-ins are welcome.
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, features six games, six categories and four chances to win. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Buena Vista
1-5 p.m. – Ark-Valley Humane Society ribbon-cutting and open house for its new addition at 701 Gregg Drive. Snacks and sodas will be provided.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Quincys, 710 Milford Ave. Admission costs $7 and includes food, drinks and networking. Members and guests welcome.
