Colorado State Patrol reported no injuries when rocks fell onto U.S. 50 and caused two cars to crash just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
The incident occurred near mile marker 208 at the bottom of Monarch Pass in Chaffee County.
Trooper Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said CSP received the call at 12:59 p.m.
Both vehicles were damaged.
“We were fortunate there were no injuries,” Lewis said. He said he was unsure from the report whether the rocks fell on the cars or just fell in their path, causing the wreck.
One lane of the highway was also closed while the scene was being cleaned up for about 20 minutes, but traffic was able to get by while the lane was closed.
Lewis said falling rocks are classified as “an act of God.”
