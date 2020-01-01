The community in Chaffee County and how supportive it is made 2019 memorable for a lot of local residents.
Salidan Pat Fisher said the Decker Fire was one event that stuck out to her, but the way the community responded is what she’ll remember. Fisher said she lived in Evergreen before moving to Salida and had to be evacuated twice when her family lived there.
“I understand what the evacuees were going through,” she said. “It was very scary.”
In Evergreen, however, she said they were lucky if they got a daily update. She said people looked out for each other better here.
“Here, it was absolutely amazing,” she said. “This town is remarkable how everyone took care of the evacuees.”
Salidan Anita Mumm also said community support stuck out to her in the last year.
“Because of personal challenges in my life, I appreciate the community here more than ever and how people take care of each other,” Mumm said. She said that even though there’s a lot of culture here, it still has a small-town, cozy atmosphere.
“They’re so quick to help each other,” Mumm said. “People are always looking to do something kind for each other.’
Salida High School football coach Matt Luttrell also gave the community kudos.
“I’m the head football coach, so seeing everybody in the stands come support us even though we didn’t have a winning season was awesome,” Luttrell said. “The community’s definitely behind the kids, and that’s great to see.”
In addition to coaching the Spartans, Luttrell is building a house here.
“My wife and I decided to build a house, and we’ve been in the process of doing that,” Luttrell said. “That’s probably the biggest thing that we’ve done so far.”
For others, skiing and snowboarding at Monarch was a highlight.
Buena Vistan Wanvipa Ruangpradit said last season she didn’t buy a pass because she didn’t think she would go often enough. After a fun season, however, she knew better and bought one this year. “Monarch is like another home,” Ruangpradit said. “We love it here; I love when the snow is coming down.”
Gwen Feuss of Buena Vista said throwing her first backflip on her snowboard was the highlight of her year. In the new year, she wants to dial the trick down. “Now I want to get my form down,” she said.
Other people, however, are hoping the new year is a better one.
“It actually was kind of a rough year,” Salida resident David Hermes said. “I’m looking forward to a better year next year.”
Mumm also said she was looking forward to a fresh start. “I’m hoping the new decade brings more unity to our country,” Mumm said, but added she was more optimistic about the community here than the nation as a whole.
