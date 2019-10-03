A smoke advisory for the Decker Fire “strongly recommends” limiting outdoor activities for students and in particular for the very young and elderly.
If smoke is thick, Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director, recommends staying indoors, especially for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly.
She said residents should consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and causing illness.
A gauge if wildfire smoke is unheaslthy is if visibility is less than 5 miles.
For students, Carlstron urges:
- No outdoor recess with indoor PE wih light activity.
- After School:
- Students remain indoors until their transportation arrives (including buses and child care vans);
- No student crossing guard;
- No athletic events including no outdoor practice; indoor practices should not include cardio or conditioning activities.
Carlstrong said periods of heavy smoke from the fire are expected into this morning.
