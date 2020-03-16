Chaffee County announcement

In support of and response to the emergency declarations of Governor Polis and Chaffee County, the County of Chaffee is taking the following measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in our community to ensure that public health resources and authority are aligned.

Chaffee County buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.

County buildings are minimally staffed with no public access. The public is asked to conduct business online, by email or by phone.

For business with the Clerk, Assessor, Development and Treasurer, information can be dropped off in the clerk’s curbside ballot box in both Salida at 104 Crestone Ave. and in Buena Vista at 112 Linderman Ave. This includes all motor vehicle renewals, document recording, treasurers payments or any correspondence to county government. Larger-sized items for the Building Department may be dropped off by appointment with the Development Department by calling 719-530-5568.

Building inspections and Assessor sales and field reviews will continue.

Public Health will be offering virtual programming when possible, COVID-19 testing by appointment and immunizations by appointment.

Department of Human Services will continue all essential functions but will conduct transactions online or by phone.

Nonessential county meetings and events are either canceled or will be virtual when possible. Noticed public meetings will be conducted but will likely change to a virtual format.

Emergency services will continue.