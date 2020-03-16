After meeting Sunday with county department heads, Chaffee County commissioners decided to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus by trying to handle as much business as possible remotely, through phone, email or online.
“All of our departments felt they could continue to fulfill their mission with just a few little modifications,” Commissioner Greg Felt said. “We think this is the best way to preserve the government and keep our people safe.”
Beginning today, the county buildings will be minimally staffed with no public access.
If you need to get a document to the county, such as motor vehicle renewals, documents or payments, you can drop them in one of the county clerk’s ballot boxes, at 104 Crestone Ave. in Salida and 112 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
All nonessential meetings will either be canceled of held virtually when possible. Commissioner meetings can be watched live at chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx.
Both Public Health and Human Services will continue essential functions but will do as much of their business online or by phone.
COVID-19 testing is available through Public Health by appointment.
