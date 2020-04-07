Chaffee County Public Health recommended the public use masks and cloth facial protection, reported the life span of COVID-19 on different surfaces and that healthcare stakeholders may explore antibody testing in Chaffee County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued multiple guidance Friday regarding the use of masks and cloth facial protection.
Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director and Incident command for COVID-19 recommended following the CDC guidelines during her daily public health update on Facebook Live Monday.
Recent CDC studies show a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms or are asymptomatic and even those who eventually develop symptoms or those who are pre-symptomatic can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity through speaking, coughing or sneezing, even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.
CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as at grocery stores.
Cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N95 respirators, which are part of critical personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders.
Several local groups are looking at conducting mask drives locally and CCPH is working with them to do this safely.
“The masks are out there and we want to make sure everyone has the tools to cover their mouths and faces when they do come out,” said Carlstrom.
She added that there are many YouTube videos on mask construction that are helpful and CCPH will be posting some of them on their Facebook page COVID-19 Chaffee County.
“We are promoting that everyone wear a face mask when out in public,” Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom next addressed a question regarding how long COVID-19 lasts on surfaces.
A study done by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health determined COVID-19 can survive up to 4 hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to 2-3 days on plastic and stainless steel.
Researchers also found the virus can hang out as droplets in the air for up to 3 hours before they fall, however most will fall before then.
Carlstrom also said CCPH is working with several healthcare stakeholders from across the country to also explore antibody testing in our county.
Antibodies are specific proteins made in response to infections.
CDC stated, “Antibodies can be found in the blood and in other tissues of those who are tested after infection. The antibodies detected by this test indicate that a person had an immune response to SARS-CoV-2, (COVID-19) whether symptoms developed from infection or the infection was asymptomatic. Antibody test results are important in detecting infections with few or no symptoms.
Carlstrom said as of Monday 62 people have self-reported their symptoms on the county’s self-reporting tool while 10 people have self-reported they have recovered.
On the joint CCPH and Solvista Health emotional check-in tool, 34 people have responded.
While people report feeling a bit down, anxious and uncertain, Carlstrom said, “It sounds like our community is finding ways to connect with people through multiple online virtual channels, texting, calling friends and family and getting outdoors.”
“It’s really important to remember that you are not alone. We are in this together. Carlstrom said.
For directions on how to make masks, CPPH suggested the following resources:
youtube.com/watch?v=1r2C1zGUHbU
youtube.com/watch?v=GkcduBa9dLg
nerdist.com/article/how-to-make-a-no-sew-face-mask-coronavirus/
