Salida High School officials recently announced the third-quarter honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Honor roll of distinction
During the quarter, the following students made the honor roll of distinction by maintaining a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher:
Freshmen: Amy Adams, Lane Baker, Sarah Chick, Rylee Christensen, Chase Diesslin, Emma Diesslin, Elena Dzuria, Madison Ferraro, Alexis Gage, Edward Glaser, Anna Grether, Aiden Hadley, Ember Hill, Isabeau Kaess, Jackson Karls, Amory Kindle, Kira Kuhl, Lily Leddington, Patrick Mason, Logan Merriam, Eric O’Connor, Juan Orejel-Rivera, Alexis Smith, Joshua Sparkman, Tobin Wheeler, Ison White and Rasalas Wickett.
Sophomores: Kate Adams, Madison Anderson, Kuper Banghart, Hollister Beddingfield, Seda Condell, Arlo Follet, Annlee Hill, Toby Lawson, Jennifer Lobeck, Macy Mazzeo, Ruth McBride, Ethan Nejame-Zeiset, Gwen Ramsey, Vander Ritchie, Jessie Rollins, Mya Rollo, Maya Vallevona, Wyatt Velharticky, Elena Wheeler, Jade Whitten and Elijah Wilcox.
Juniors: Jade Barron, Michael Berkenkotter, Kai Brown, Isabella Chambers, Cora Clark, Cody Collyer, Caroline Edgington, Maximus Ferguson, Saige Ferguson, Hannah Frost, Cassidy Gillis, Leif Gislason, Ripley Judd, Daemon Kerrigan, Gabriella Kintgen, Maya O’Hara, Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino, Madelyn Porter, Sophia Pressly, Hannah Rhude, Daniel Richardson, Joan Rigo Salas and Ellie Rodak.
Seniors: Jamison Batinich, Frank, DeCew, Benjamin Fuller, Sophia Lee, Brian Morgan, Miles Murphy, Sabine Nelson-Pyle, Madison Patch, Finley Petit, Colby Pitts, Reilly Stack, Melena Vanderford and Jakob Vold.
Honor roll
The following students made the honor roll for maintaining a grade-point average of 3.75 or above:
Freshmen:Izayah Baxter, Eoin Blackburn, Brianna Collins, Kira Fritz, Shaylyn Gallegos, Tristan Jackson, Kai Jones, Skyler Margos and Margaret Smith.
Sophomores: Brooke Bright, Samuel Harlow, Alicia Hesselton, Maya Hughes, Bethany Johnson, Lexi Martinez, Gianni McGlasson, Kalani Peterson, Kaya Schwarz, Zoe Thomas, Kaiden Veatch and Quinn Wierdsma.
Juniors: Jayana Berry, Allyna Bright, Quinn Burkley, Noel Haas, Colin King, Isaac LaGree, Rodolfo Montellano, Ryder Reed, Aidan Streeter, Haley Wagner and Averi Webb.
Seniors: Ella Barnett, Jason Joslin, Elise Mishmash and Lily Stephens.
