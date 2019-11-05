The Bureau of Land Management postponed on Monday the slash pile burns planned for this week north of Buena Vista near Mount Harvard Estates.
The burns were originally scheduled for Monday through Wednesday about 5.5 miles north of Buena Vista and ½ mile east of U.S. 24.
BLM public affairs specialist Brant Porter said the snow is melting quickly and is not ideal for conducting the operation at this time.
Porter said the BLM will continue monitoring conditions and will revisit the pile burn, which will likely coincide with the next significant snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.