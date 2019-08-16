Plenty of new faces will be in evidence at Salida schools this fall as 20 new teachers and counselors join the staff of Salida School District R-32-J for the 2019-2020 school year.
New teachers participated in an all-day orientation Monday to introduce them to the district and its academic expectations and culture.
New staff members this year fill 5.5 positions new to the district or positions left by teachers who retired or left the district or who took on new roles within the district.
Superintendent David Blackburn said 15 teachers chose to transfer to a different position within the district.
Salida now has 127 certified staff, including teachers and counselors.
Salida’s new teachers include:
Salida Early Childhood Center
Lisa Monroe – special education. This will be Monroe’s ninth year working with preschool-age special education students. In high school she worked as a peer tutor and then worked at a group home.
She said she became passionate about special education and social work, but she landed in early childhood special education. Monroe said she looks forward to using her skill set in a new way to focus on the needs of students with special needs and collaborate with general education teachers.
Jennifer Myers – preschool ages 3-5. Myers got a taste for education as a sixth-grade mentor in a special education class. She spent five years working at Red Rocks Community College Children’s Center. Last year she worked with infants and toddlers.
An Air Force kid, she grew up mostly overseas but graduated from Buena Vista High School after her parents retired to Mesa Antero. She and her husband moved back to the area from Lakewood about two years ago. She is looking forward to being a preschool teacher and hopes Salida Early Childhood Center will be her long-term home.
Longfellow Elementary School
Lynette Chambers – first grade. Chambers is a 23-year veteran teacher in the primary grades. She and her husband moved to the area four years ago. She said the first time she walked into Longfellow it felt like home.
She looks forward to collaborating with the first-grade team and getting to know her students and their families.
Jennifer Giangiulio – music. Giangiulio brings 20 years of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade music instruction experience to Longfellow. She grew up in Dallas, Texas, and came to Salida to enjoy the river and mountains. She said she is looking forward to meeting Longfellow’s amazing students and getting to create music together.
Kelly Hamilton – counselor. Hamilton spent 13 years working with kids in school settings and was the director of Salida Boys & Girls Club for three years. She said she has always been in the business of helping kids academically, emotionally and socially.
She has lived in Salida four years and said she is excited to join the Longfellow team and get to know the kids and families and support teachers.
Heidi Leonhard – third grade. Leonhard started working with kids 15 years ago as a mentor and recreational instructor. She has been teaching for nine years. As a third-grade teacher, she said she looks forward to building a classroom community that fosters belonging, risk-taking, high-quality work and authentic learning experiences.
Mary Ruiz – kindergarten. Ruiz comes to Longfellow with 11 years of teaching experience in kindergarten. She said she wants to be a positive role model and see each child grow and succeed, and she looks forward to getting to know the students and families.
Teresa Slate – first grade. Slate said it was her lifelong dream to become a teacher, growing up in Iowa. She has spent seven years teaching second grade, kindergarten-through-fifth-grade literacy and as a math intervention teacher. She came to the Salida area 16 years ago. Slate said she said she looks forward to the great staff, kids and families she will meet this year.
Salida Middle School
Harmony Hartranft – student teacher in sixth-grade English. Hartranft grew up in Salida and recently received her bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University. She said she looks forward to learning from the best possible mentors as she does her student teaching in her hometown.
Jacob Hume – physical education. Hume, who has taught for a year, said he became a physical education teacher because of his love of the outdoors, and he wants to make an impact on students being active and healthy.
Tara Lauterbach – eighth-grade U.S. history. Lauterbach is a first-year teacher who did her student teaching in seventh-grade geography and eighth-grade U.S. history in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She’s carrying on a family tradition since her mother and grandmothers were all teachers. She enjoys working with kids and love social studies. She said she’s looking forward to getting to know the area and the people of Salida.
Allyson Levy – sixth-grade social studies. Levy comes to Salida Middle School with eight years of teaching experience. She looks forward to getting to know the community and interacting with kids every day. She said she loves the challenge of teaching.
Diana Mead – fifth- and sixth-grade special education. Mead grew up in Arizona and has 12 years experience teaching elementary and middle school students. She said she looks forward to meeting and helping new students and working with them.
Courtney Miller – sixth-grade math. Miller has spent 15 years teaching middle school and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classes in Denver Public Schools. She comes from a family of educators and “played school” when she was young. She said her family moved to Salida for the easy access to outdoor adventures, and she looks forward to becoming part of the community.
Lisa Nagle – counselor. Nagle spent 15 years teaching special education and two years as a paraprofessional at Salida High School. The Minnesota native said that after she finished home schooling her own children, teaching was her best way to make a difference. She had visited Salida many times before deciding this was home three years ago.
She said she looks forward to seeing students empowered to find their voice in a healthy way and learning how to be resilient and problem solvers.
Katie Oglesby – band and choir. This is Oglesby’s first year of teaching. Growing up in Fort Collins, Oglesby said she always loved being in musical ensembles. Music is her passion, and she wanted to use her passion to help others. She likes the opportunities to perform and listen to music in Salida and looks forward to making music with the kids.
Salida High School
Megan Garfio – science. Garfio is a fourth-generation native of Salida. She brings three years of secondary science teaching experience back to her alma mater. She is looking forward to working for a rigorous school in the district that was her “home” for so many years growing up.
Laura Fischlein – social studies. Fischlein is a former para-educator. She said she loves sharing social studies with young people. She loves the outdoors and is looking forward to an “awesome” year with the fun personalities we have at Salida High School.
Catelin Miles – math. Miles grew up in Buena Vista but trades Demon red for Spartan purple in her new position. She was a paraprofessional at SHS for two years and said she loved working with the students and faculty there. She said she looks forward to working with and learning from the SHS students and faculty.
Crest Academy
Josh Oberleas – Spanish, physical education and outdoor leadership. Oberleas spent his first year of teaching at Longfellow Elementary School and makes the leap to middle school at Crest Academy. He studied outdoor education at Western State Colorado University (now Western Colorado University). He said he is looking forward to growing strong relationships with the Crest students.
