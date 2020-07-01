by Mountain Mail Staff
Plans for Salida High School prom, after-prom and graduation ceremonies are taking shape.
The administration at Salida High School announced Friday the events cancelled in April and May will take place July 17 and 18 with some modifications to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.
“While we are sad to not have our traditional events, we are so glad to be able to offer celebrations for our students,” SHS principal Tami Thompson said in a press release.
A “parking lot prom” will be held at 7 p.m. July 17, for junior and senior class members from this past school year.
The classes of 2020 and 2021 are invited to join the party at the student parking lot in their vehicles or they can bike or walk.
Physical distancing will be practiced.
More than $3,500 in prizes donated for this year will be given away. The remaining donated cash will be passed down for next year’s party.
The gathering is limited to upperclassmen to keep the size down and distribution of prizes more equitable.
Prom attendees are encouraged to wear a prom outfit or something fun as winners will get to stroll from their vehicle to the prize table to pick up prizes when announced.
There will be a $250 prize for the best decorated car or bike at the close of the event.
“We hope to be able to give away all of our swag in about an hour or so,” Brandy Coscarella said.
The graduation ceremony for the SHS class of 2020 will take place at 9 a.m. July 18, at Spartan Stadium.
All seniors are allowed two guests in the stadium and must list those names on the RSVP Googledoc they were provided.
Other family and community members can remain outside the stadium to watch the ceremony.
All attending are reminded to take water and sunscreen.
A portable toilet will be available by the stadium. Interior restrooms will not be open to the public.
Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. and seniors should arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.
Anyone experiencing a fever or symptoms, is asked to stay home.
Physical distancing and precautions are planned, however, since not all students or families may be comfortable with gathering, this is an optional ceremony.
Remaining diplomas will be mailed to graduates following the event.
“We believe these plans give us the best chance to acknowledge our seniors and celebrate the end of an unusual year of learning.” Thompson said.
Additional logistics and precautions or changes may follow and will be published on the Salida School District app and website salidaschools.com.
