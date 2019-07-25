Wayne Waxing and Lucy Tight, performing as Hymn for Her, claim a 1961 Airstream as home and describe their sound as Hell’s Angels meet the Amish on a hayride to hell.
A little bit bluesy, a little bit grassy, a whole lot of entertaining is a more apt description of the duo.
Hymn for Her returns to Salida for a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
Regularly touring the country for several years, the pair are reminiscent of hillbillies playing with electronics while exploring desert psychedelia.
Their latest release, “Pop-N-Downers,” was released in October.
Hymn for Her produces its difficult-to-describe sound with a minimum of instruments. Wayne plays the kick-drum, acoustic guitar and harp. Lucy strums a custom-made, cigar-box guitar. Both sing, combining Wayne’s devilish sounds with Lucy’s more angelic tones.
A mishmash of country, blues and punk-rock has been labeled “rocking roadkill stew” by one reviewer. For those seeking a musical touchstone to classify the singing couple, bands such as Captain Beefheart, Primus, X, R.L. Burnside, JS Blues Explosion or the Ramones are good starting points.
The locations for recording each of their four albums are as diverse and unpredictable as their music. The third release, “Lucy and Wayne’s Smokin Flames,” was recorded in only one week in Detroit. Album No. 2, “Lucy and Wayne and the Amairican Stream,” was recorded in their 1961 Bambi Airstream. Their debut, “Year of the Golden Pig,” had tracks laid down in a cabin on an island of Maine.
