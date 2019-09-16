Gunnison County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Crested Butte South bus stop.
A red Norco medium size men’s mountain bike was stolen. RTA bus video surveillance footage provided an unidentified male suspect, according to a press release.
Anyone who has information about the suspect or the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-641-8280 or the Mount Crested Butte Police Department at 970-349-6516.
Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
