The American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during World War II.
Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming and many other jobs, such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials, a press release stated.
Rosie the Riveter Association officials said these women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. The association plans to acknowledge the women with a certificate and place their stories in its archives.
The purpose of the nonprofit organization is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during WWII. The group was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter in Birmingham, Alabama, and now has more than 6,200 members nationwide.
Current elected officers come from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama, and all serve on a volunteer basis.
Any woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during WWII and anyone who is interested in more information can visit rosietheriveter.net, call 888-557-6743 or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.
