*Poncha Pass is now open. 3-3-2020 at 2:00 PM
Colorado Department of Transportation reports traffic is blocked in all lanes on U.S. 285 near milemarker 119 on Poncha Pass.
A semitrailer carrying livestock flipped on its side at about 8 a.m.
Motorists are cautioned to watch for slowing and stopped vehicles as clean up operations continue.
