AAA Colorado projects nearly 960,000 Coloradans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 2.9 percent increase over last year.
That represents Colorado’s highest Thanksgiving travel volume ever recorded and the highest per-capita figure since 2005, according to a AAA press release.
“There’s a whole lot of gratitude driving Colorado’s year-to-year travel increases,” AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley said. “Nobody likes getting stuck in traffic, especially around the holidays, but the reason that traffic is on the rise is simple: We’re where people want to be, and the folks already here have the wages, disposable income and sunny economic outlook to encourage them to travel.”
By the numbers: 2019 Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast
Automobiles: The vast majority of Colorado travelers – 834,000 – will hit the road this Thanksgiving, 2.8 percent more than last year.
Planes: Nearly 62,000 Coloradans will travel by air for Thanksgiving, with 4.45 million Americans taking to the skies in total. Nationwide, air travel will see the biggest increase in travel volume during the holiday, at 4.6 percent.
Trains, buses and cruise ships: 62,000 Coloradans will travel by other means this Thanksgiving, joining the ranks of nearly 1.49 million Americans in total – a 1.4 percent increase from last year.
National economic factors influencing the travel forecast include:
While GDP growth is projected to slow to 2.1 percent year-over-year during the fourth quarter, the underlying economic fundamentals remain strong.
The national unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent in September, the lowest in 50 years. Colorado’s unemployment rate sits well below the national average, at 2.6 percent with Boulder clocking in at just 2 percent, Denver at 2.2 percent, Colorado Springs at 2.6 percent, Grand Junction at 2.5 percent and Pueblo at 3.4 percent.
Wages, consumer spending, disposable income, and household wealth are all on the rise – driving increased consumer spending on travel.
Consumer and corporate outlook measures remain positive. Consumer confidence, having dipped earlier this year, remains elevated.
Drivers beware: Nothing worse than Wednesday
Historical data and recent travel trends suggest that drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion Thanksgiving week during the early evening commute period, with travel times starting to increase on Monday. Across the country, travel times will peak on Wednesday evening, with drives taking up to four times longer in some areas.
In most cases, the best days to travel will be Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday. Drivers should expect increased travel times on Sunday as most holiday travelers will be making their way home after the long weekend.
“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and 2019 will be no different,” McKinley said. “To skip the stress of sitting in traffic, avoid commuting times in major cities altogether or plan alternative routes.”
Flying? Budget extra time
Across the country, travelers who take to the sky must account for long security lines, but also increased drive times to the airport. Per INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, and AAA data, delays to the nation’s busiest airports could be as long as an hour and a half.
In Colorado, those heading to Denver International Airport should budget drive times from downtown to DIA via I-70 E and Peña Boulevard of 55 minutes or more.
Higher gas prices not keeping holiday travelers home
Motorists can expect to pay about the same for a fill-up as they did last year, with a national average of $2.59 as of Nov. 20 – down 2 cents from 2018.
In Colorado, gas prices have ticked up nearly a dime from this point last year, with a statewide average of $2.80 a gallon. In Colorado, the statewide average runs $2.73 for a gallon of regular, up 18 cents from this time last year. Motorists filling up in Vail will pay the most per gallon, at $3.30, while those passing through Durango will pay the least at $2.64.
“Coloradans have become accustomed to this year’s more expensive gas prices and won’t let higher fuel costs deter them from taking Thanksgiving road trips,” McKinley said.
Best times to fly
A recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data from the last three years revealed that flying the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush is the best option for travelers. It has the lowest average ticket price ($486) prior to the holiday and is a lighter travel day than later in the week.
Travelers can also save by traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which has the week’s lowest average price per ticket ($454).
