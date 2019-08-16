Colorado Department of Transportation announced that drivers should expect traffic delays all next week on the short stretch of highway between the north and south intersections of U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 in Poncha Springs.
Drivers can expect stops by flaggers as utility work is done on the site.
The work will also interrupt operation of the traffic light at the U.S. 50/U.S. 285 and West Poncha Avenue intersection.
A 10-foot width restriction will be in place.
CDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and be observant of work crew.
