Salida School District Transportation Director Evalyn Parks reported Thursday that route No. 6 has been eliminated because of a shortage of drivers.
Students who have been riding the No. 6 route will be dispersed to four other routes beginning Monday, Parks said in a press release.
All students’ current stop times will now be 15 minutes earlier as a result.
Parks asks parents to make sure students are at bus stops five minutes before the bus stop time.
Parents are asked to be patient with the new bus schedule as times may need to be adjusted during the transition due to traffic and weather.
Afternoon times will also be different with some either earlier or later.
The buses’ last school pickup stop in the afternoon is at Crest Academy by 4:13 p.m. before heading out on routes.
Arriving five minutes earlier to wait for the bus and pick up students is suggested at any of the regular bus stops.
New bus schedule stops are listed in the order that Route No. 6 normally drove. The second column is the new bus and route number. The third column is the time students will need to be at the bus stop.
