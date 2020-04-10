Seniors who are stuck at home while the COVID-19 pandemic has called for drastic social distancing have been doing more cleaning, cooking, reading, meditating and watching more TV than usual.
“For me, it’s up and down,” said Salidan Sue Mills, 76. “I’m not the type of person to be staying home this much, but I have it so well. I have an amazing safety net of friends. I get calls and offers every day so I haven’t had to go out.”
Mills said being forced to stay in has been interesting.
“I’ve upped my meditation process and have been able to really get into it,” she said. “As an older person, I think the enforced quiet puts in place a lot of reflection.”
Louise Fish, 72, has also been staying at home, even though she said she doesn’t like it.
To stay busy, Fish said she’s been doing a bunch of cleaning, watching more TV than she’d like, cooking more and writing lots of emails.
She said she hopes if she stays home she’ll stay safe.
“I’m concerned,” Fish said. “I’ve had some health problems and if I came in contact with (COVID-19) it could be a serious concern.”
Irene Schwitzer, 85, said she misses playing cards with her friends and going to the grocery store (her kids won’t let her go).
Schwitzer said she’s been cleaning places that she had been neglecting, like behind her fridge. She also said she loves to read and checked out a bunch of books from the library before it closed, started doing embroidery again and has also been taking daily walks. She said she lives outside town and it’s unusual to see people out.
Mills said she’s unable to go for walks because it irritates her hip problem but said she’ll go for a ride when she really gets cabin fever. “Even that is uplifting,” Mills said. “I’m good for a few days after that.”
Martha Quillen, 69, said she hasn’t met anybody who has had trouble getting what they need, but she’s heard that people in their 30s and 40s are having a harder time dealing with the situation than seniors are.
“I’m hoping this gets over with before too long,” Schwitzer said. “I feel sorry for the people who have been laid off and have bills and house payments but can’t work. And I’m thankful for the people who are going to work every day.”
For seniors who don’t have a strong support system, services are available to help them.
Ark Valley Helping Hands, for instance, is picking up and delivering groceries and medications to seniors’ doorsteps, avoiding direct contact with them.
The free service is available to any senior in Chaffee County, as well as those with disabilities who aren’t comfortable getting out. “We want to make it available for people,” said Sara Ward, the organization’s program coordinator. While the service is free, people still have to pay for their own groceries.
Ward said the service began picking up last week, after a couple slow weeks, as people started to run out of items.
Seniors, not just the group’s members, can contact Ark Valley Helping Hands seven days a week at 719-530-1198.
The organization also started a phone tree, making multiple check-in calls with its clients every week. “That’s important because it connects people back into the social realm,” Ward said. “Social isolation is detrimental to health in general.”
Reflecting, however, might also be a good thing.
“It seems to me this is a great big chance to really revise some of the values in the country,” Mills said, calling the U.S. a consumer society. “I don’t get it,” she said.
