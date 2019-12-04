Mark Scott and his team with Providence Infrastructure Consultants presented their 2019 wastewater collection system build-out infrastructure study and plan to Salida City Council and the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees Tuesday at a joint work session.
Providence has been reviewing the use and needs of the wastewater system, shared by Salida and Poncha Springs, looking at both the system infrastructure and the current usage at the Salida Wastewater Plant.
Based on four years of study, 2015-2018 winter months usage, which does not take into account summer irrigation use, the Salida plant is currently at about 48 percent capacity. Providence estimated that if both Salida and Poncha Springs fully built out their current planned developments, the usage amount would climb to about 59 percent.
If both municipalities were to build out all available lands, use would jump to 104 percent. Scott said Colorado requires expansion planning when a plant reaches 80 percent capacity.
Based on its study, Providence suggested a $14.5 million project, replacing the trunk line from Poncha Springs to Holman Avenue ($11.9 million), the trunk line from Holman to 14th Street ($2,250,000) and the Blake Street trunk line ($350,000).
Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga asked if Providence knew the number of housing units that would need to be developed before the system reaches maximum capacity.
Scott said they did not have the exact numbers, but “we are not at the max yet. That will depend on growth.”
Brian Berger, Poncha Springs town administrative officer, said he guessed it would be about 1,400 units for Poncha Springs, which currently gets about 40-45 building permit requests per year.
“In my opinion, we are looking at 20 to 30 years out for this project,” Berger said.
Part of Poncha Springs’ planned development area, Berger said, includes Friend Ranch, which has not seen any real movement in development in more than 10 years. Berger said that based on his estimate, if Poncha Springs were to build out all of the planned areas Providence listed, its population would be close to 10,000.
“I think it is important to continue this discussion, but there are some things in this plan that we haven’t talked about yet,” Berger said.
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood said he thought if we didn’t start working on this now, “we will be screwing over people in the future. What if the oceans rise in Florida and everyone moves here?”
The two municipalities agreed to put together a working group, with representatives from both, to move forward with the suggestions from Providence, along with reviewing the intergovernmental agreement on the shared sewer system, and to meet after the holidays.
