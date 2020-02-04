Chaffee County commissioners will vote on adoption of the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan during their meeting at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
A report from Envision Chaffee County and Central Colorado Conservancy stated that the U.S. Forest Service estimates there are an average of five standing dead trees per acre in the county, and that will increase to 120 trees by the end of the year.
The report noted that not only has the chance of fire increased, so has the percentage and types of fires.
As of 2010, the Upper Arkansas River headwaters region had only had one Type 3 fire in recorded history.
As of 2020, two Type 3 fires, Treasure Fire 2012 and Lodgepole Fire 2016; one Type 2 fire, Hayden Pass Fire 2016; and two Type 1 fires, Weston Pass Fire in 2018 and Decker Fire in 2019. The more complex a fire, the lower the number, with Type 1 being most complex.
The wildfire protection plan established five goals.
The first goal is to create fire-resilient forests and productive habitat by treating 30,000 acres by 2030 and developing a pipeline with 4,000 acres of existing and cross-jurisdictional projects by the end of 2020.
Another step of this goal will establish an Envision Forest Health Council. Funding for the council and support for new programs will be through a three-year $285,000 grant from Chaffee Common Ground.
The second goal is for fire-adapted communities by developing and implementing two programs, Chaffee Chips, a countywide program to create defensible space, and Envision Healthy Landscapes, which will “coordinate communications that educate the public, increase awareness, maintain and improve support for forest treatments, encourage action and celebrate success.”
The third goal is safe and effective wildlife response through updating of zoning and codes to support fire resilience.
The fourth goal is effective post-fire recovery by learning and building on what was learned from the Decker Fire.
The fifth and final goal is strategic funding for healthy forests by developing an estimated $40-50 million over 10 years to support goals 1-4 and using Common Ground funds to support investments in forest health.
