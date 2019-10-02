These Ky Clark photos show the advance of the Decker Fire just south of Salida. From an east-southeasterly flow through the night, the wind Wednesday morning shifted and is now out of the west-southwest. The onsite Decker Fire meteorologist calls for sustained winds of 20-30 mph today with gusts of 40 mph, humidity in the single digits and clear skies. These photos are of drainages south of Salida. The road in the photo is CR 108. The fire is off the northeast flank of Methodist Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.